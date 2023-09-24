Mateusz Gamrot gets injury win over Rafael Fiziev

Lightweight Mateusz Gamrot of Poland improved to 23-2 with his TKO (injury) victory over Rafael Fiziev in the second round of their main event at UFC Fight Night in Las Vegas on Saturday night.

The injury occurred when Fiziev, a native of Kyrgyzstan who is fighting out of Thailand, aimed a roundhouse kick at Gamrot. He fended off the attack with his arms. Fiziev fell immediately, and the referee stopped the bout before Gamrot could go after Fiziev.

Advertisement

Gamrot expected that type of attack, but rued the injury outcome.

"This is not the finish I would like. I don't know what to say. To be honest, when I prepared for this fight, my goal was my defense would be stronger than his kick. I knew Rafael would kick many times. I prepared very good defense in my gym," Gamrot said.

Advertisement Advertisement

Gamrot won for the second time in two matches this year, and he has won six of his last seven dating to April 2021. He had the match's only takedown, and he led in total strikes (42-34) and significant strikes (40-32).

Fiziev (12-3) lost his second straight fight after winning six straight.

In the co-main, featherweight Bryce Mitchell (16-1) of the U.S. won by decision over countryman Dan Ige (17-7).

Advertisement

Also, Marina Rodriguez of Brazil won her strawweight bout with Michelle Waterson-Gomez of the U.S. by TKO at 2:42 of the second round. Rodriguez improved to 17-3-2, while Waterson-Gomez fell to 18-12.

—Field Level Media