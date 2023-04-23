Matt Carpenter drives in five as Padres top Diamondbacks

Matt Carpenter had a home run, two doubles and drove in five runs Sunday, leading the visiting San Diego Padres to a 7-5 victory at Arizona -- giving San Diego three wins in the four-game series

Yu Darvish held the Diamondbacks to one run on two hits and five walks in 5 2/3 innings to get the win. But Darvish (1-2) departed the game with two outs in the sixth after feeling pain in his upper right leg after his 102nd and final pitch

Advertisement

After the Diamondbacks scored twice in both the seventh and eighth, Josh Hader pitched a perfect ninth to earn his eighth save for the Padres

Carpenter hit a two-run double in the first, a sacrifice fly in the third, a solo homer in the fifth and a run-scoring double in the seventh for the seventh game of his career with five or more RBI.

The Diamondbacks were trailing 7-1 when Alek Thomas and Nick Ahmed opened the bottom of the seventh with back-to-back homers off Padres reliever Brent Honeywell, who replaced Darvish in the sixth and struck out Jake McCarthy with the bases loaded for the final out

Arizona starter Drey Jameson (2-1) suffered his first Major League loss, departing after giving up three runs on three hits and three walks in a 43-pitch first. Jake Cronenworth drove in the first run with a sac fly and Carpenter followed with his two-run double to the base of the wall in center. The Padres' designated hitter also had a first-inning, RBI double off the center field wall Saturday night

Advertisement

Cronenworth tripled off Anthony Misiewicz to open the third and scored on Carpenter's sacrifice fly to center. Carpenter homered off Peter Solomon in the fifth. After Xavier Bogaerts drew a two-out walk in the seventh, the Padres scored two runs on back-to-back doubles by Cronenworth and Carpenter

Arizona's Ketel Marte tripled to open the fourth off Darvish and scored on Evan Longoria's sacrifice fly to right.

Advertisement

In the seventh, Thomas' second homer of the season traveled 422 feet to right center. Two pitches later, Ahmed launched a 408-foot drive to left for his first homer of the season.

Corbin Carroll doubled to open the eighth against Tim Hill and came around to score on a couple ground outs. McCarthy then pulled Arizona to within two runs with his first homer of the season on a 408-foot drive to right.

Advertisement

--Field Level Media