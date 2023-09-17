Matt Chapman's RBI triple lifts Blue Jays over Red Sox

Matt Chapman hit an RBI triple with one out in the ninth inning and the Toronto Blue Jays defeated the visiting Boston Red Sox 3-2 on Sunday afternoon.

The Red Sox tied the game with two out in the top of the ninth on Rafael Devers' 33rd home run of the season, a drive to left against Erik Swanson (4-2).

The Blue Jays (83-67) swept the three-game series with the Red Sox (74-76).

The Blue Jays finished their homestand with a 6-4 record. The Red Sox won the season series between the teams 7-6.

Boston stranded 12 runners in losing for the fourth straight game.

Garrett Whitlock (5-5) allowed a single to Cavan Biggio with one out in the bottom of the ninth. Chapman followed with a blast off the center field wall to score Biggio.

Daulton Varsho hit a solo home run for the Blue Jays.

Toronto left-hander Hyun Jin Ryu allowed no runs, six hits and two walks with two strikeouts in 4 2/3 innings.

Boston right-hander Nick Pivetta allowed two runs, four hits and no walks while striking out six in 6 1/3 innings.

Toronto scored once in the second inning. Biggio had an infield single to second, Chapman doubled to left and Kevin Kiermaier hit a sacrifice fly to the warning track to left.

The Red Sox could not take advantage of a single and a double in the second with Devers thrown out at home by shortstop Bo Bichette on a grounder by Pablo Reyes.

The Red Sox again failed to score in the third after Reese McGuire's single, Ceddanne Rafaela's double and a two-out walk to Devers.

Ryu allowed an infield single to Rob Refsnyder and a two-out walk to Devers in the fifth. He was replaced by Yimi Garcia, who ended the inning with a strikeout.

Varsho hit his 17th homer of the season on a blast to right with one out in the bottom of the fifth.

Toronto's Genesis Cabrera walked Refsnsnyder to open the seventh. Devers was hit by a pitch with one out and Reyes hit an RBI single with two out. Chad Green replaced Cabrera and ended the inning by retiring Trevor Story on a flyout .

—Field Level Media