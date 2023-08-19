PGA

Matt Fitzpatrick, Scottie Scheffler tied atop BMW leaderboard

Aug 18, 2023; Olympia Fields, Illinois, USA; Matt Fitzpatrick tees off from the 16th tee during the second round of the BMW Championship golf tournament.
Image: Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports

Scottie Scheffler fired a 6-under-par 64 on Saturday at Olympia Fields (Ill.) Country Club to tie Matt Fitzpatrick atop the leaderboard of the BMW Championship after 54 holes.

The pair sit at 11-under 199, one stroke ahead of Open champion Brian Harman, who shot 67. Second-round leader Max Homa (67 on Saturday) sits solo fourth at 9 under for the tournament.

Fitzpatrick carded a 66, suffering a bogey on No. 18 that cost him the outright lead heading into Sunday's final round. He had a bogey-free round to that point.

Scheffler buried four birdies on the back nine — seven overall — including three in a row on Nos. 10-12.

Rory McIlroy (67) and Viktor Hovland (65) are three shots off the lead in a tie for fifth.

Another four golfers are T7 at 7 under, including Sam Burns, who matched Homa's 62 on Friday with a 62 of his own in the third round, vaulting 26 spots up the leaderboard.

