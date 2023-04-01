Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
MLB

Matt Olson, Braves overpower Nationals

By
Field Level Media
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Apr 1, 2023; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Atlanta Braves first baseman Matt Olson (28) celebrates with third baseman Austin Riley (27) after hitting a solo home run against the Washington Nationals during the first inning at Nationals Park.
Apr 1, 2023; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Atlanta Braves first baseman Matt Olson (28) celebrates with third baseman Austin Riley (27) after hitting a solo home run against the Washington Nationals during the first inning at Nationals Park.
Image: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

Matt Olson homered twice, Spencer Strider pitched six scoreless innings, and the visiting Atlanta Braves beat the Washington Nationals 7-1 on Saturday

Watch
Jokic? Embiid? The NBA MVP is obvious... right? | Keep it a Buck(et)
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
Worst Darkness Retreats of the Week
Thursday 1:35PM
Notre Dame is Black as hell | The SEO Show
Thursday 1:00PM

Ronald Acuna Jr. and Marcell Ozuna also homered for Atlanta, and Orlando Arcia had three hits and scored twice.

Advertisement

Strider (1-0), who finished second in the 2022 National League Rookie of the Year voting, was dominant in his sophomore season debut, limiting Washington to three hits and striking out nine batters while walking three.

Keibert Ruiz had two hits, including a home run, for Washington, which has scored three runs in two games. The Nationals had five hits and were 0-for-4 with runners in scoring position

G/O Media may get a commission
Amazon Fire TV 50" 4K Smart TV
42% Off
Amazon Fire TV 50" 4K Smart TV

Incredible visuals
This smart TV has access to a wide array of streaming services, all of which are easier to navigate, has 4K visuals for a stunning picture, and comes with an Alexa Voice Remote too.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Nationals starter Josiah Gray (0-1) allowed five runs on seven hits -- including three home runs -- in five innings. He struck out four and walked two

Acuna led off the game with a line-drive homer to left on an 0-2 pitch. Olson followed with a fly-ball home run to right center to make it 2-0 just two batters in.

Advertisement

Gray allowed an MLB-high 38 home runs in 2022.

Arcia opened the third with an infield single and went to third on Austin Riley's two-out base hit. Gray threw a wild pitch on a 3-2 count to Ozzie Albies and Arcia raced home. Riley scored on a single to center by Michael Harris II and the Braves led 4-0

Advertisement

The Nationals put runners on first and second with one out in the third, but Luis Garcia grounded into a double play

Ozuna made it 5-0 when he smacked Atlanta's third homer of the day with one out in the fourth.

Advertisement

The Braves padded their cushion in the seventh. Arcia singled leading off against Thaddeus Ward, who was making his Major League debut, and with one out, Olson homered to left center on a 2-2 pitch and the Braves lead was 7-0

Olson has four hits and a walk in the first two games of the series.

--Field Level Media