The Atlanta Braves hit four home runs, including a grand slam from Matt Olson, and Bryce Elder bounced back to throw six strong innings to lead the Atlanta Braves to a 10-2 win over the visiting Colorado Rockies on Saturday

Atlanta has won five in a row and 12 of its last 14. Colorado has lost four straight and dropped 10 of their last 13.

Advertisement

The Braves continue to put up big offensive numbers. They have scored six-plus runs in their last five games, combining for 42 runs and 52 hits during that stretch

Olson connected for his 20th home run, and fifth grand slam of his career, in the opening inning. It was his ninth first-inning home run and gives the Braves a league-best 66 first-inning runs

Advertisement Advertisement

The Braves got a solo home run from Ozzie Albies in the second inning, his 16th. Eddie Rosario, his 11th, and Orlando Arcia, his sixth, went back-to-back in the fourth. It was the fifth time the Braves have hit consecutive homers this season

Elder (5-1) didn't allow a hit until Ryan McMahon singled past second baseman Albies with two outs in the fourth. He worked six innings and allowed one run on four hits, no walks and four strikeouts.

Advertisement

Elder had given up a season-high five runs in his last outing against Washington.

Connor Seabold (1-3) took the loss. He pitched three innings and allowed a career-high nine runs on nine hits, one walk, one strikeout and a career-worst four home runs.

Advertisement

Rockies veteran Mike Moustakas broke up the shutout in the fifth inning with a solo homer, his fourth of the season

Atlanta catcher Sean Murphy left the game after tweaking his right hamstring in the third inning. Murphy lined a hit off the wall in right field, but stopped after rounding first base and left the field on his own power.

Advertisement

--Field Level Media