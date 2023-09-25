Matt Ryan: 'No interest' in coming back to QB Jets

Former Most Valuable Player turned booth announcer Matt Ryan said Monday he has "no interest" in coming out of retirement to play quarterback for the New York Jets.

Ryan, 38, was addressing a report from Sunday that his representatives had reached out to the Jets in the aftermath of Aaron Rodgers' season-ending Achilles injury. Ryan said his agent was just doing his job to check on potential opportunities but that he's content right where he is.

"My agent is one of the best at what he does — Todd France is incredible. And he wouldn't be doing his job if he wasn't looking into certain situations. But he and I talked and I've got no interest in doing that right now. I'm enjoying what I'm doing," Ryan said Monday on CBS Sports.com.

Regardless, the Jets declined to engage on Ryan anyway.

Ryan joined CBS Sports as an analyst in May but said at the time that "this is not a retirement post."

Ryan authored a 124-109-1 record in 15 seasons and threw for 62,792 yards and 381 touchdowns with the Atlanta Falcons (2008-21) and Indianapolis Colts (2022).

Fox Sports reported that Carson Wentz also reached out to the Jets but was told the team remains committed to quarterback Zach Wilson.

Wentz, 30, compiled a 46-45-1 record with 22,129 passing yards and 151 TDs in five seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles (2016-20) and one each with the Colts (2021) and Washington Commanders (2022).

—Field Level Media