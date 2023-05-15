Matt Ryan is joining CBS Sports as an analyst, but the veteran quarterback isn't shutting the door on the NFL.

"Excited to join the @NFLonCBS family! Looking forward to breaking down the game this season," he tweeted Monday morning.

"P.S. - this is not a retirement post"

The Indianapolis Colts released Ryan, the 2016 league MVP, in March after one season. The Colts acquired him last spring in a trade with the Atlanta Falcons, but Ryan was unable to help the team's longstanding issue at the quarterback position.

Indianapolis is turning to another new option at quarterback -- Anthony Richardson, the No. 4 overall pick in 2023.

Ryan, who turns 38 on Wednesday, suffered a shoulder injury in Week 7 and then-coach Frank Reich announced the Colts would bench Ryan in favor of backup Sam Ehlinger for the rest of the season. Ryan got another chance after Reich later was fired and replaced by interim coach Jeff Saturday, but Ryan again lost the starting job -- this time to journeyman Nick Foles -- in December.

In 12 starts for Indianapolis, Ryan threw for 3,057 yards, 14 touchdowns and 13 interceptions. His 9.9 yards per completion marked a career low.

Still, a team in need of a veteran quarterback could turn to Ryan.

The third overall pick of the 2008 NFL Draft by Atlanta, Ryan has a lofty career resume. He ranks fifth in NFL history in both career pass completions (5,551) and attempts (8,464), seventh in passing yards (62,792) and ninth in touchdown passes (381).

--Field Level Media