Matt Vierling's homer lifts Tigers over Astros in 11 innings

Matt Vierling had four hits, including a 2-run home run in the 11th inning, to lift the Detroit Tigers to a 7-6 road win over the Houston Astros on Monday

Vierling broke a 5-5 tie with a blast to center off of Houston reliever Hector Neris (0-1).

The Astros scored a run in the bottom of the 11th on a fielder's choice groundout by Yordan Alvarez, but Detroit reliever Garrett Hill got Jose Abreu to pop out to end the game with a runner on first. It was Hill's first save of the season

Detroit led 5-4 going into the ninth but Houston rallied. Alex Bregman reached on a one-out single off of Detroit closer Alex Lange. Alvarez then hit a ground ball directly to Detroit first baseman Spencer Torkelson, who quickly touched first to get out Alvarez.

But Torkelson's throw to second to attempt to double up Bregman and end the game hit Bregman in his back, letting reach second with two outs. Jose Abreu followed with a game-tying double off of the wall in left that was just beyond the reach of Detroit left-fielder Austin Meadows.

Trailing 4-0 going into the bottom of the fifth inning, the Astros scored four times

Jeremy Pena scored one run on a fielder's choice, and Alvarez blasted a three-run home to right-center off of Detroit reliever Jose Cisnero to tie the game.

The Tigers took a 2-0 lead on Eric Haase's two-out single to right with the bases loaded

Detroit added two more in the fifth on an RBI single by Javy Baez and a walk with the bases loaded to Torkelson.

Matthew Boyd started for the Tigers, allowing two hits, two runs, walking three and striking out three in 4 1/3. Mason Englert threw three scoreless innings of relief for Detroit

Hunter Brown got the start for Houston, allowing six hits, four runs, striking out five and walking three in 4 2/3 innings.

--Field Level Media