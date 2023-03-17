Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
NHL

Mattias Janmark's two goals leads Oilers over Stars

By
Field Level Media
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Mar 16, 2023; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN;Edmonton Oilers forward Connor McDavid (97) carries the puck around Dallas Stars defensemen Miro Heiskanen (4) during the first period at Rogers Place.
Mar 16, 2023; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN;Edmonton Oilers forward Connor McDavid (97) carries the puck around Dallas Stars defensemen Miro Heiskanen (4) during the first period at Rogers Place.
Image: Perry Nelson-USA TODAY Sports

Mattias Janmark scored two goals, Connor McDavid had a goal and an assist and Evan Bouchard recorded two assists as the Edmonton Oilers collected a 4-1 win over the visiting Dallas Stars on Thursday.

Watch
Is Jalen Ramsey to the Dolphins the worst move in NFL free agency so far?
Wednesday 4:31PM
Does Aaron Rodgers' move to the Jets top our list of worst sports moments of the week?
Wednesday 2:33PM

The Oilers (38-23-8, 84 points) are in third place in the Pacific Division, with this victory helping their chances at solidifying a playoff spot. They are 6-2-0 in their last eight games.

Warren Foegele scored Edmonton's other goal.

Oilers goaltender Stuart Skinner stopped 25 of 26 shots. Skinner has emerged as Edmonton's first-choice starter in net, with a 6-1-0 record and .913 save percentage in his last seven games.

Advertisement

Dallas (37-19-13, 87 points) lost its second consecutive game, missing another chance to extend its lead atop the Central Division. The Stars are one point ahead of the second-place Minnesota Wild.

Wyatt Johnston scored the Stars' only goal. Miro Heiskanen tallied an assist, giving Heiskanen 15 points (three goals, 12 assists) during an eight-game points streak.

G/O Media may get a commission
Samsung Q70A QLED 4K TV
35% off
Samsung Q70A QLED 4K TV

Save big with this Samsung sale
If you’re ready to drop some cash on a TV, now’s a great time to do it. You can score the 75-inch Samsung Q70A QLED 4K TV for a whopping $800 off. That knocks the price down to $1,500 from $2,300, which is 35% off. This is a lot of TV for the money, and it also happens to be one of the best 4K TVs you can buy right now, according to Gizmodo.

Advertisement

The Oilers' struggling penalty-kill unit had a standout night, denying the Stars on all three of Dallas' power-play chances. Edmonton also scored its league-leading 13th short-handed goal, set up by a strong defensive play by Vincent Desharnais.

At 15:54 of the first period, Desharnais cleared away a dangerous loose puck in front of Edmonton's net, which sprung McDavid down the ice on the counterattack. The star forward then found Janmark, who finished for his second short-handed marker of the season.

Advertisement

Of Janmark's eight goals this season, four have come in two games against the Stars.

Johnston put Dallas on the board 9:49 into the third period to cut Edmonton's lead to 2-1. Less than 90 seconds later, McDavid stifled the Stars' hopes of a comeback with a power-play tally.

Advertisement

McDavid leads the NHL in goals (57), assists (74) and points (131). McDavid's 131 points are the most scored by any player since the 1995-96 season.

Stars goalie Jake Oettinger stopped 26 of 29 shots.

--Field Level Media

HockeyNHL