Mattias Janmark's two goals leads Oilers over Stars

Mattias Janmark scored two goals, Connor McDavid had a goal and an assist and Evan Bouchard recorded two assists as the Edmonton Oilers collected a 4-1 win over the visiting Dallas Stars on Thursday.

The Oilers (38-23-8, 84 points) are in third place in the Pacific Division, with this victory helping their chances at solidifying a playoff spot. They are 6-2-0 in their last eight games.

Warren Foegele scored Edmonton's other goal.

Oilers goaltender Stuart Skinner stopped 25 of 26 shots. Skinner has emerged as Edmonton's first-choice starter in net, with a 6-1-0 record and .913 save percentage in his last seven games.

Advertisement

Dallas (37-19-13, 87 points) lost its second consecutive game, missing another chance to extend its lead atop the Central Division. The Stars are one point ahead of the second-place Minnesota Wild.

Wyatt Johnston scored the Stars' only goal. Miro Heiskanen tallied an assist, giving Heiskanen 15 points (three goals, 12 assists) during an eight-game points streak.

G/O Media may get a commission 35% off Samsung Q70A QLED 4K TV Save big with this Samsung sale

If you’re ready to drop some cash on a TV, now’s a great time to do it. You can score the 75-inch Samsung Q70A QLED 4K TV for a whopping $800 off. That knocks the price down to $1,500 from $2,300, which is 35% off. This is a lot of TV for the money, and it also happens to be one of the best 4K TVs you can buy right now, according to Gizmodo. Buy for $1,500 at Samsung Advertisement

The Oilers' struggling penalty-kill unit had a standout night, denying the Stars on all three of Dallas' power-play chances. Edmonton also scored its league-leading 13th short-handed goal, set up by a strong defensive play by Vincent Desharnais.

At 15:54 of the first period, Desharnais cleared away a dangerous loose puck in front of Edmonton's net, which sprung McDavid down the ice on the counterattack. The star forward then found Janmark, who finished for his second short-handed marker of the season.

Advertisement

Of Janmark's eight goals this season, four have come in two games against the Stars.

Johnston put Dallas on the board 9:49 into the third period to cut Edmonton's lead to 2-1. Less than 90 seconds later, McDavid stifled the Stars' hopes of a comeback with a power-play tally.

Advertisement

McDavid leads the NHL in goals (57), assists (74) and points (131). McDavid's 131 points are the most scored by any player since the 1995-96 season.

Stars goalie Jake Oettinger stopped 26 of 29 shots.

--Field Level Media