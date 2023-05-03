Matty Beniers, Owen Power, Stuart Skinner named Calder finalists

Seattle center Matty Beniers, Buffalo defenseman Owen Power and Edmonton goalie Stuart Skinner were named the finalists for the Calder Trophy on Wednesday, an award given annually to the best rookie in the NHL.

The winner will be announced June 26 during the NHL Awards ceremony in Nashville, Tenn.

Beniers, 20, posted 57 points (24 goals, 33 assists), tops among all NHL rookies, with a plus-14 in 80 games this season, his first full campaign for the Kraken. He was tied for first in goals among rookies. He was taken No. 2 overall in the 2021 draft.

Power, 20, had 35 points (four goals, 31 assists) with a plus-10 rating in 79 games this season. He led all rookie defenseman in points. He was selected No. 1 overall in the 2021 draft.

Power and Beniers were college teammates at Michigan.

Skinner, 24, went 29-14-5 with a 2.75 goals-against average and .914 save percentage this season.

--Field Level Media