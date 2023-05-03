Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
NHL

Matty Beniers, Owen Power, Stuart Skinner named Calder finalists

By
Field Level Media
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Apr 28, 2023; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Kraken center Matty Beniers (10) in game six of the first round of the 2023 Stanely Cup Playoffs at Climate Pledge Arena.
Apr 28, 2023; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Kraken center Matty Beniers (10) in game six of the first round of the 2023 Stanely Cup Playoffs at Climate Pledge Arena.
Image: Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports

Seattle center Matty Beniers, Buffalo defenseman Owen Power and Edmonton goalie Stuart Skinner were named the finalists for the Calder Trophy on Wednesday, an award given annually to the best rookie in the NHL.

Watch
Which NFL rookie wide receiver should you draft? | Fantasy Football
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
This rugby coach slap came with an insane punishment | Andy Reacts
Yesterday
Did Will Levis have the most awkward draft night ever? | Agree to Disagree
Yesterday

The winner will be announced June 26 during the NHL Awards ceremony in Nashville, Tenn.

Advertisement

Beniers, 20, posted 57 points (24 goals, 33 assists), tops among all NHL rookies, with a plus-14 in 80 games this season, his first full campaign for the Kraken. He was tied for first in goals among rookies. He was taken No. 2 overall in the 2021 draft.

Power, 20, had 35 points (four goals, 31 assists) with a plus-10 rating in 79 games this season. He led all rookie defenseman in points. He was selected No. 1 overall in the 2021 draft.

Breville Espresso Machine Sale - 20% Off
20% off
Breville Espresso Machine Sale - 20% Off

Caffeinate yourself
A whole array of Breville espresso machines—from manual to super-automatic—are on sale for 20% off.

Advertisement

Power and Beniers were college teammates at Michigan.

Skinner, 24, went 29-14-5 with a 2.75 goals-against average and .914 save percentage this season.

Advertisement

--Field Level Media