NBA

Mavericks G Kyrie Irving (foot) 'not likely' to face Spurs

By
Field Level Media
Mar 5, 2023; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving (2) in action during the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Phoenix Suns at the American Airlines Center.
Image: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving said his odds of playing in San Antonio on Wednesday night are "not looking good," per ESPN.

Irving is listed as questionable for the game against the Spurs due to right foot soreness that has kept him out of the last two contests -- both losses.

"We're going to see, but it's not looking good," Irving said. "This injury on my foot, it's going to take a little bit more time than I thought. It's obviously still day-to-day, but we've just got to take more time."

Dallas is already playing without star guard Luka Doncic (left thigh strain), while Christian Wood (foot) and Tim Hardaway Jr. (calf) are also questionable.

Irving, who turns 31 next week, has averaged 27.5 points, 6.6 assists and 5.1 rebounds in 11 starts for the Mavs since being acquired in a Feb. 6 trade with the Brooklyn Nets.

Irving explained the details of his injury to ESPN on Wednesday morning.

"It's right around my big toe, right around my plantar. I took a wrong step in New Orleans (March 8) and it just felt like my knuckles cracked," the eight-time All-Star said. "I just wanted to take precautionary (measures) at this point in the season. I make my whole entire living with my feet, so I'd rather take care of it now than when I'm 40 years old."

The Mavericks (34-35) have lost three in a row to slip below .500.

--Field Level Media

BasketballNBA