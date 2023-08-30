Mavericks waive veteran C JaVale McGee

The Dallas Mavericks have parted ways with veteran center JaVale McGee.

The Mavericks waived McGee on Tuesday, 13 months after signing him to a three-year, $17.2 million deal.

Dallas plans to stretch the remaining $11.7 million it owes him over the next five years, ESPN reported.

McGee, 35, averaged 4.4 points and 2.5 rebounds in 42 games (seven starts) with the Mavs last season.

The 7-footer has career averages of 7.8 points and 5.2 boards in 863 games (343 starts) with eight teams.

A first-round pick by the Washington Wizards in 2008, McGee has won three NBA titles with the Golden State Warriors (2017, 2018) and Los Angeles Lakers (2020).

