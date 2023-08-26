Max Holloway wins in KO; 'Korean Zombie' retires

Hawaiian featherweight Max Holloway used a brutal right punch to the jaw to record a third-round knockout of Chan Sung Jung in the main event at UFC Fight Night on Saturday in Singapore.

Holloway, 31, moved to 21-7 in his UFC career, 25-7 overall. Post-fight, he didn't want to talk about the victory, rather about the people of Maui, who continue to grasp with the aftermath of deadly fires that devastated the island earlier this month.

"I can't even talk about the fight right now. All that is on my mind right now is Lahaina, Maui," Holloway said inside the cage after the fight.

For Holloway, it was his fifth fight since January 2021, and he entered 3-1 in the previous four with all of the wins by unanimous decision.

But Jung, known as the "Korean Zombie," couldn't survive to take this one via decision, with the knockout blow stopping him 23 seconds into the third round. The 36-year-old, who fought in his first event since April 2022, announced his retirement post-fight.

"I'm going to stop fighting," Jung (17-8, 7-5 UFC) said in the cage. "I always aimed to become a champion when I first started the sport. I tried my absolute best to prepare for Max Holloway. I really, really believed I could beat him but I ended up failing."

In other action on the main card in Singapore:

Erin Blanchfield beat Taila Santos by unanimous decision, with all three cards reading 29-28. After her victory, she called for a fight against the winner of the flyweight title fight rematch between Valentina Shevchenko and champion Alexa Grasso, which is set for Sept. 16.

Also, Giga Chikadze and Rinya Nakamura won by unanimous decision, Anthony Smith was victorious by split decision and Junior Tafa was decisive in a first-round knockout.

—Field Level Media