Max Johnson, defense lead Texas A&M past Auburn

Backup quarterback Max Johnson replaced injured starting quarterback Conner Weigman and threw two touchdown passes as Texas A&M topped Auburn 27-10 Saturday afternoon in College Station.

Johnson, an LSU transfer, entered the game in the second quarter after Weigman left the game with a left leg injury. He finished 7 of 11 passing for 123 yards.

Texas A&M (3-1, 1-0 Southeastern Conference) wideouts Ainias Smith (five receptions for 78 yards) and Evan Stewart (three receptions for 50 yards and a score) led the Aggies' air attack. Tight end Jake Johnson, Max Johnson's brother, had two receptions for 32 yards and a score.

Le'Veon Moss (15 carries for 97 yards) and Amari Daniels (five carries for 85 yards) paced Texas A&M's ground attack, while the Aggies' defense limited Auburn to 200 total yards and racked up seven sacks.

Auburn quarterback Payton Thorne completed 6 of 12 passes for 44 yards and was sacked five times before being replaced by backup Robby Ashford. Ashford completed just one pass for four yards.

Jarquez Hunter had nine carries for 53 yards for the Tigers (3-1, 0-1). Brian Battie rushed for 59 yards and added two receptions for 23 yards.

Texas A&M jumped out to a 3-0 lead on the opening possession of the game after kicker Randy Bond capped a 12-play, 41-yard drive with a 51-yard field goal with 9:23 to play in the first quarter.

Bond pushed the Aggies lead to 6-0 with 5:31 to play in the opening quarter when he capped a seven-play, 43-yard drive with a 32-yard field goal.

Auburn kicker Alex McPherson's 53-yard field goal with five seconds to play until halftime cut the Aggies lead to 6-3.

After stopping Auburn on the opening possession of the second half, Johnson capped a six-play, 46-yard drive when he connected with Jake Johnson on a 22-yard touchdown pass to put Texas A&M up 13-3 with 9:42 in the third quarter.

Johnson connected with Stewart for a 37-yard scoring reception with 6:22 to go in the third quarter.

Auburn trimmed the Aggies lead to 20-10 with 12:16 to go in the game when linebacker Eugene Asante returned a fumble 67 yards for a score.

Moss capped the scoring with a 4-yard rush with 3:59 to play.

—Field Level Media