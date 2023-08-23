Tennis

Max Purcell pulls off upset at Winston-Salem Open

By
Field Level Media
Max Purcell of Australia, hits a forehand to Carlos Alcaraz of Spain during the quarterfinals of the Western &amp; Southern Open at the Lindner Family Tennis Center in Mason Friday, August, 18, 2023.
Australian Max Purcell swatted 11 aces to pull off a 7-6 (4), 7-6 (2) upset of the No. 2 seed Tallon Griekspoor of the Netherlands on Wednesday in the third round of the Winston-Salem Open in North Carolina.

Purcell won 38 of 48 first-service points while advancing to the quarterfinals, where he will face fifth-seeded Czech Jiri Lehecka. Lehecka defeated Germany's Dominik Koepfer 6-3, 3-6, 6-4.

No. 12 seed Richard Gasquet of France rallied for a 2-6, 6-4, 6-4 victory over American Brandon Nakashima. Sixth-seeded Argentine Sebastian Baez also needed three sets to prevent an upset, capturing a 6-4, 4-6, 6-4 win against No. 9 seed Aleksandar Vukic of Australia.

Other winners on Wednesday included No. 3 seed Sebastian Korda of the United States and Argentina's Juan Manuel Cerundolo.

Two matches were scheduled for later Wednesday, pitting top-seeded Croatian Borna Coric against wild card Michal Mmoh of the U.S. and No. 4 seed Laslo Djere of Serbia against American wild card Alex Michelsen.

—Field Level Media