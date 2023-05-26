Francisco Lindor homered among his two hits, Max Scherzer tossed seven strong innings, and the New York Mets beat the Colorado Rockies 5-2 in Denver on Friday night

Brandon Nimmo had a career-high two triples, walked three times and scored three runs, Brett Baty had two hits and Adam Ottavino picked up his fifth save for New York, which has won seven of its last nine games.

Charlie Blackmon and Ryan McMahon homered, Alan Trejo had three hits and Jurickson Profar singled to extend his on-base streak to 33 games for Colorado.

Scherzer (4-2) held down a lineup that had scored 19 runs in a four-game series against Miami. He allowed one run on six hits, struck out a season-high eight and didn't walk a batter in his longest outing of the season.

He also threw a season-high 102 pitches.

The Mets started fast against starter Connor Seabold. Nimmo worked a walk to lead off the game and Lindor followed with a 439-foot homer into the New York bullpen to make it 2-0

It was his eighth of the year and the 10th straight game the Mets have homered

The Rockies got one back when McMahon led off the bottom of the second inning with his fifth home run of the season

New York loaded the bases with one out in the third on a hit batter, walk and error but Seabold struck out Pete Alonso and Baty to keep it a one-run game.

The Mets did cash in on their next opportunity. Nimmo tripled to center with one out and Lindor brought him home with a single

Jeff McNeil reached on an error, and after Alonso flew out Baty drove in Lindor with a single to left field, chasing Seabold.

Seabold (1-2) allowed four runs -- three earned -- on four hits in 4 2/3 innings.

Blackmon led off the eighth inning with his fourth home run of the season, this one off reliever David Robertson.

Nimmo led off the ninth with his second triple and scored on Lindor's sacrifice fly to left.

--Field Level Media