Racing

Max Verstappen wins in Italy for record-setting 10th straight F1 victory

By
Field Level Media
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Jun 17, 2023; Montreal, Quebec, CAN; Red Bull Racing driver Max Verstappen (NED) races during the qualifying session of the Canadian Grand Prix at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve.
Jun 17, 2023; Montreal, Quebec, CAN; Red Bull Racing driver Max Verstappen (NED) races during the qualifying session of the Canadian Grand Prix at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve.
Image: David Kirouac-USA TODAY Sports

Max Verstappen won the Italian Grand Prix on Sunday, his 10th consecutive Formula One victory to break the record set by Sebastian Vettel in 2013.

Watch
Has Bill Belichick lost his touch? | Agree to Disagree
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
The MLB front office that may have fumbled the season worse than the Angels | Agree to Disagree
Thursday 1:52PM
Was Trey Lance Kyle Shanahan's biggest mistake? | Agree to Disagree
Thursday 10:41AM

Verstappen, 25, tied the record for consecutive wins last week at the Dutch Grand Prix in his home-country race.

Advertisement

On Sunday, he took advantage of a slight mistake by Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz on the 15th lap to overtake the Spaniard. Verstappen went on to win in 1:13:41.143, with his Red Bull teammate, Sergio Perez, finishing second in Monza, Italy.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Sainz finished third, with fellow Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc fourth.

Verstappen began his streak May 7 at the Miami Grand Prix, and he's won 12 of 14 races this season. He is well on the way to his third straight championship and to breaking the single-season wins record of 15, which he set last year.

Red Bull is unbeaten on the season, with Perez victorious in Saudi Arabia and Azerbaijan earlier this year.

F1 racing continues Sept. 17 at the Singapore Grand Prix.

—Field Level Media