Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
NBA

Maxi Kleber's 3-pointer lifts Mavericks over Lakers

By
Field Level Media
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Mar 17, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving (2) shoots against Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3) guard D&#39;Angelo Russell (1) and forward Troy Brown Jr. (7) during the first half at Crypto.com Arena.
Mar 17, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving (2) shoots against Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3) guard D'Angelo Russell (1) and forward Troy Brown Jr. (7) during the first half at Crypto.com Arena.
Image: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Kyrie Irving scored 38 points in his return from a foot injury and Maxi Kleber made a 3-pointer at the buzzer as the visiting Dallas Mavericks pulled off a 111-110 victory on Friday to win consecutive games for the first time in more than a month.

Watch
Grant Hill looks to repeat Team USA's 2004 "success"
Yesterday
Bobby Farrelly on working with actors with disabilities
Thursday 4:15PM

Tim Hardaway Jr. and Christian Wood each scored 12 points as the Mavericks won without Luka Doncic, who has missed the last four games with a thigh injury, but could be back Monday against the Memphis Grizzlies.

The Mavericks (36-35) remained ahead of the Lakers (34-37) in the Western Conference standings while winning the season series between the teams 3-1. Dallas had not won consecutive games since a three-game streak Feb. 6-10.

Advertisement

Anthony Davis scored 26 points with 10 rebounds for the Lakers after missing Wednesday's defeat to the Houston Rockets because of load management. Austin Reaves scored 16 points and Dennis Schroder added 15 as Los Angeles played its 10th consecutive game without LeBron James (foot).

The Mavericks closed the third quarter on an 8-0 run to take an 89-80 lead into the final period. Irving, who missed the previous three games, scored five points in the run.

G/O Media may get a commission
Kohler Elongated Warm Bidet Toilet
49% off
Kohler Elongated Warm Bidet Toilet

Luxury bidet
This bidet has all of the features: heated seat, adjustable nozzle, self-cleaning, and a nightlight.

Advertisement

The Lakers opened the fourth quarter on a 12-5 run to pull within 94-92 and grabbed a 97-96 advantage with 7:09 remaining on a runner by Reaves for their first lead since the second quarter.

The Lakers went up 107-102 with 3:16 to play on a jumper by Davis but did not make another field goal. The Mavericks pulled to within 109-108 with 7.2 seconds remaining when Kleber was fouled on a 3-point attempt by Davis with 7.2 seconds left.

Advertisement

Davis made just one of two free throws with 6.7 seconds remaining before Irving found Kleber for the game winner as time expired. The Mavericks outscored the Lakers 9-3 over the final 2:48.

The Mavericks led 62-54 at halftime after shooting 57.1 percent. The Lakers managed to shoot 52.4 percent in the first half but made just 3 of 11 attempts from 3-point range and 7 of 13 free-throw attempts.

Advertisement

--Field Level Media

BasketballNBA