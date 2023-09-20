Racing

McLaren extends Oscar Piastri's contract through 2026

Jun 18, 2023; Montreal, Quebec, CAN; McLaren driver Oscar Piastri (AUS) parades and salutes the crowd before the Canadian Grand Prix at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve.
Image: David Kirouac-USA TODAY Sports

McLaren extended rookie driver Oscar Piastri's contract through the 2026 Formula One season on Wednesday.

The 22-year-old Australian has recorded two top-five finishes this season while accumulating 42 points.

"It's fantastic to confirm that Oscar has signed a multi-year extension with the team," said McLaren boss Andrea Stella. "Oscar is an asset to McLaren and constantly impresses with his performance, work ethic and attitude, so it was an easy decision for the team to make.

"He has already proved pivotal to the team, so it's brilliant to have his vote of confidence as we push to win championships again in the future. I look forward to seeing him develop with us as we continue this journey together."

Piastri won championships at the Formula 3 (2020) and Formula 2 (2021) levels before stepping up to F1. He signed with McLaren after a contract dispute with Alpine.

The extension keeps Piastri partnered with teammate Lando Norris of Belgium for at least two more years. Norris, 23, is signed with the British team until 2025.

