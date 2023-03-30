Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
NFL

MetLife Stadium replaces playing surface, sticks with FieldTurf

By
Field Level Media
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Nov 24, 2019; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; General overall view of the NFL shield logo at midfield at MetLife Stadium. The Jets defeated the Raiders 34-3.
Nov 24, 2019; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; General overall view of the NFL shield logo at midfield at MetLife Stadium. The Jets defeated the Raiders 34-3.
Image: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

MetLife Stadium, the home of the New York Giants and Jets, installed a new playing surface ahead of the 2023 season -- choosing a new version of FieldTurf rather than a complete switch over to grass

Watch
Worst Darkness Retreats of the Week
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
Ohtani has the WBC, but will Mike Trout ever lead the Angels to a championship? | Agree to Disagree
Yesterday
Is Rodney Terry the right head coach for Texas Men's Basketball? | Agree to Disagree
Yesterday

The stadium, which hosts twice as many regular-season games as most stadiums around the league due to the dual tenants, drew criticism in recent years for the increasing number of noncontact injuries.

Advertisement

Five San Francisco 49ers players came away with lower-body injuries in one game against the Jets during the 2020 season. Baltimore Ravens cornerback Kyle Fuller was lost for the season after a Week 1 ACL tear in a game against the Jets, leading Ravens coach John Harbaugh to join the chorus of those saying it wasn't a safe surface

Former Giants captain Julian Love, a safety who signed with the Seattle Seahawks in free agency this offseason, said last season that "the stats have shown we are on one of the worst fields in the league.

Top Image
Tout Image
Foldable Camping Cot

Foldable Camping Cot

Adjustable and portable
Set the backrest to any position to fit your needs so you can relax out under the sun this summer.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Giants owner John Mara told reporters that the new turf -- FieldTurf Core, a multilayer, dual-polymer monofilament fiber -- was installed at both the stadium and the Giants' practice facility. FieldTurf Core also was installed at the Detroit Lions' Ford Field earlier this year

"Installation of the new FieldTurf CORE system reinforces the commitment we have to providing the best playing surface for our teams," president and CEO of MetLife Stadium Ron VanDeVeen said Thursday in a statement. "The research that FieldTurf has put into the heavyweight infill design for this new field system will equip MetLife Stadium with one of the premier surfaces in the league."

Advertisement

SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif., also is home to two NFL teams, the Los Angeles Rams and Los Angeles Chargers. That venue uses Matrix Turf, which is also an artificial surface.

--Field Level Media