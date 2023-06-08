New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso, who leads the majors in home runs and tops the National League in RBIs, will miss his first game of the season with a bruised wrist

Alonso was hit in the left wrist by Charlie Morton's fastball in the first inning of Wednesday's game against the host Atlanta Braves. Alonso said Morton apologized to him after the game and believes the hit-by-pitch was unintentional. The night before, Alonso taunted Braves pitcher Bryce Elder after belting a home run.

Alonso's X-rays were negative, but he had a CT scan Thursday morning before leaving the team and returned to New York for an MRI and further testing.

The Mets head to Pittsburgh for a weekend series after Thursday's series finale in Atlanta. They have two Subway Series games against the New York Yankees next Tuesday and Wednesday

Alonso, 28, has 22 home runs and 49 RBIs through 62 games while batting .231. The two-time All-Star has hit 168 homers and 429 RBIs through 592 career games dating to 2019, when he was NL Rookie of the Year.

