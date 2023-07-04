Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
ShopSubscribe
MLB

Mets activate RHP Trevor Gott, call up OF DJ Stewart

Field Level Media
Jun 4, 2023; Arlington, Texas, USA; Seattle Mariners relief pitcher Trevor Gott (30) throws a pitch against the Seattle Mariners in the sixth inning at Globe Life Field.
Image: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Mets activated right-hander Trevor Gott and called up outfielder DJ Stewart on Tuesday, hours ahead of their road game against the Arizona Diamondbacks in Phoenix

In corresponding moves, the Mets optioned right-hander Jeff Brigham and infielder Danny Mendick to Triple-A Syracuse

Right-hander Denyi Reyes was designated for assignment to make room for Gott on the 40-man roster.

The Mets acquired Gott as part of a three-player trade with the Seattle Mariners on Monday

Gott, 30, is 0-3 with a 4.03 ERA in 30 relief appearances this season. He was in his first season in Seattle after stints with four other teams. He's 16-13 with a 4.70 ERA in 221 career relief appearances.

Stewart, 29, played the last five seasons in Baltimore, appearing in just three games in 2022. He's a career .213 hitter with 26 home runs and 73 RBIs in 195 major league games (152 starts).

Brigham, 31, is 0-2 with a 5.16 ERA in 32 relief appearances this season.

Mendick didn't record a hit, going 0-for-7 in four games with the Mets

--Field Level Media