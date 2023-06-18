The New York Mets reinstated first baseman Pete Alonso from the 10-day injured list on Sunday

Alonso has been out since sustaining a bone bruise and a sprain of his left wrist after being hit by a fastball from Atlanta Braves right-hander Charlie Morton on June 7.

At the time of the injury, Alonso had a majors-best 22 home runs and National League-leading 49 RBIs through 62 games while batting .231. The two-time All-Star has 168 homers and 429 RBIs through 592 career games dating to 2019, when he was NL Rookie of the Year.

To make room for Alonso, the Mets optioned infielder Mark Vientos to Triple-A Syracuse on Sunday

Vientos, 23, is batting .178 with one homer and five RBIs in 16 games this season with New York.

--Field Level Media