Mets activate Tommy Hunter; Carlos Carrasco gets injection

The New York Mets activated right-hander Tommy Hunter from the 15-day injured list Wednesday and gave an update on the condition of starting RHP Carlos Carrasco's ailing elbow

In a corresponding move, the Mets optioned RHP Denyi Reyes to Triple-A, where they intend to get him stretched out into a starting pitcher

Hunter, 36, was placed on the IL with back spasms after just two relief appearances this season. He has yet to post a decision and carries an 11.25 ERA.

The Mets said the 36-year-old Carrasco, who was placed on the 15-day IL on Tuesday, received an injection in his ailing elbow and will be shut down for 3-to-5 days and then be re-evaluated. Mets skipper Buck Showalter declined to say what's causing the inflammation

Reyes, 26, has been a bright star out of the bullpen for the Mets in the early going. He has yet to give up a run and has allowed just three hits over five appearances and 6 1/3 innings

However, with the Mets' rotation thinning, they want to convert him to a starter to have an option later in the season. In addition to Carrasco, Justin Verlander has yet to pitch and Jose Quintana is out until at least July

It's expected that Joey Lucchesi will get Carrasco's next start. Lucchesi, 29, is 2-0 with a 2.30 ERA in three starts at Triple-A Syracuse.

