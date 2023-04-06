Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
ShopSubscribe
MLB

Mets C Omar Narvaez (calf strain) out 8-9 weeks

By
Field Level Media
Mar 30, 2023; Miami, Florida, USA; New York Mets catcher Omar Narvaez (2) hits a single during the third inning against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot Park.
Image: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

New York Mets starting catcher Omar Narvaez is expected to miss 8-to-9 weeks with a high-grade strain of his left calf

Narvaez had an MRI on Thursday, the team said in its announcement. He will be placed on the injured list.

Narvaez left Wednesday's game at Milwaukee after feeling "tightness," he told reporters after the game. Tomas Nido replaced Narvaez in the ninth inning of the Mets' walk-off loss

The New York Post reported Wednesday that top catching prospect Francisco Alvarez would join the Mets in New York for their Friday home opener in the event Narvaez lands on the IL. The Mets haven't yet announced an official move

Alvarez is off to a hot start at Triple-A Syracuse, having belted two home runs in four games. He has an OPS of 1.056.

Narvaez, 31, was batting .286 with two RBIs in his first five games with the Mets. He signed a one-year deal with the club in the offseason

He's a career .258 hitter with 51 home runs and 193 RBIs in eight seasons with four teams. He made the All-Star team in 2021 with Milwaukee.

--Field Level Media