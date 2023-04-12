Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
MLB

Mets closer Edwin Diaz hopes to return this season

By
Field Level Media
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Mar 15, 2023; Miami, Florida, USA; Puerto Rico pitcher Edwin Diaz (39) sits on the field after an apparent leg injury during the team celebration against Dominican Republic at LoanDepot Park.
Mar 15, 2023; Miami, Florida, USA; Puerto Rico pitcher Edwin Diaz (39) sits on the field after an apparent leg injury during the team celebration against Dominican Republic at LoanDepot Park.
Image: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

New York Mets injured closer Edwin Diaz said Wednesday he hopes to return this season after surgery to repair his torn patellar tendon last month

Watch
Celebrity NBA Finals predictions
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
What made Ted Lasso's Brendan Hunt fall in love with soccer?
Yesterday
Playing for the 1993-94 New York Knicks | Ramón Rodríguez's Ultimate Sports Fantasy
Yesterday

Diaz spoke to reporters Wednesday for the first time since suffering the injury after a World Baseball Classic game last month. The expectations on recovery from surgery were six to eight months. A six-month recovery would be September.

Advertisement

"If everything goes well, I think I can be back sooner than that eight months," Diaz told reporters. "Everything is going in the right direction right now ... and the doctors say I'm doing great. So I'm really happy."

Diaz was injured celebrating Puerto Rico's victory over the Dominican Republic in Miami on March 15.

Beats Studio3 Wireless Headphones
save $150 right now
Beats Studio3 Wireless Headphones

Affordable audio and noise cancellation
Meet the Beats Studio3 Wireless Headphones, now up to 43% off at Amazon. This top deal, which is only available today, offers some seriously sweet savings on a pair of really great headphones.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The right-hander closed out the game and was celebrating with his teammates in a huddle when he injured his knee. He dropped to the ground and was carried off the field to a wheelchair.

David Robertson has the only two saves for the Mets so far this season

Diaz, 29, posted 32 saves in each of the past two seasons with the Mets, earning his second All-Star Game nod in 2022. He was an All-Star with the Seattle Mariners in 2018, when he led the majors with 57 saves

Advertisement

He's 16-29 with a 2.93 ERA with 205 saves in seven seasons.

Diaz signed a five-year, $102 million contract with the Mets in the offseason

--Field Level Media