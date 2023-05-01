Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
Send us a tip!
MLB

Mets come from behind to salvage doubleheader with Braves

By
Field Level Media
May 1, 2023; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets left fielder Mark Canha (19) and designated hitter Daniel Vogelbach (32) react after scoring against the Atlanta Braves on a double by catcher Francisco Alvarez (not pictured) during the sixth inning at Citi Field.
Image: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Catcher Francisco Alvarez delivered a go-ahead two-run double with two outs and Jeff McNeil added a solo home run for insurance to help the New York Mets defeat the visiting Atlanta Braves 5-3 on Monday and gain a split of their doubleheader

Alvarez, who was 2-for-4, produced the big hit against reliever Michael Tonkin after Atlanta starter Charlie Morton was removed with one out in the sixth after walking two batters. Tonkin got Baty for the second out of the inning before Alvarez poked Tonkin's second pitch into left field to score Daniel Vogelbach and Mark Canha.

McNeil homered against Joe Jimenez leading off the eighth inning to widen the margin.

The win allowed the Mets to salvage one game in the three-game series that was shortened by a game because of rain. The Braves won Monday's first game 9-8 behind a pair of three-run homers from catcher Sean Murphy

Atlanta right fielder Ronald Acuna Jr. had to leave the second game with a left shoulder contusion after getting hit in the left shoulder by a fastball on the third pitch of the game. He was replaced in right field by Kevin Pillar.

Morton (3-3) pitched 5 1/3 innings and allowed four runs on six hits, three walks and six strikeouts.

New York starter Tylor Megill pitched 5 2/3 innings and gave up three runs on four hits, three walks and four strikeouts.

The winning pitcher was Drew Smith (2-1), who pitched 1 1/3 scoreless innings. David Robertson worked two scoreless innings to earn his sixth save.

The Mets scored a run in the second inning on Vogelbach's RBI double and made it 2-0 in the fifth with a run-scoring single from Starling Marte

Atlanta took the lead on Eddie Rosario's bases-loaded double in the sixth inning. Sean Murphy, who scored from first base, was originally called out at the plate, but Atlanta challenged the call and it was overturned after a video review, giving Atlanta a 3-2 lead.

--Field Level Media