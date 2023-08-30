Mets edge Rangers in 10th thanks to DJ Stewart

DJ Stewart capped a four-RBI performance by getting hit by a pitch with the bases loaded in the 10th inning for the host New York Mets, who edged the Texas Rangers 6-5 on Wednesday night to salvage the finale of a three-game series.

The Mets won for just the third time in 10 games. The Rangers fell to 3-10 since opening August by winning 12 of 14 games.

In the 10th, Pete Alonso was intentionally walked by Aroldis Chapman (5-3), who then walked Francisco Alvarez before plunking Stewart, who earlier hit a pair of homers.

Daniel Vogelbach also homered while Brandon Nimmo went 2-for-5 with a run-scoring double for New York.

Jeff Brigham (1-2), the Mets' sixth pitcher, threw two scoreless innings to earn the win.

Corey Seager was 2-for-4 with a homer for the Rangers, while Adolis Garcia and Jonah Heim had two RBIs apiece.

Mets starter Denyi Reyes gave up two runs on three hits and no walks while striking out three over 5 1/3 innings. Rangers starter Dane Dunning allowed three runs on five hits and two walks while striking out four over four innings.

Dunning retired the first four Mets he faced on just 12 pitchers before Vogelbach and Stewart hit back-to-back homers. After Omar Narvaez lined out, Mark Vientos singled and Rafael Ortega drew a walk before Vientos scored on Nimmo's double.

Seager homered leading off the fourth, and the Rangers built a run but left the bases loaded in the sixth. Leody Taveras opened with a single and Reyes retired Marcus Semien on a popout before being pulled for Sean Reid-Foley, who walked Seager, Nathaniel Lowe and Garcia but escaped the jam by striking out Mitch Garver and Jonah Heim.

Texas took a short-lived lead in the eighth, when it loaded the bases against Brooks Raley via two hits and a walk before Adam Ottavino plunked Garcia. Garver hit into a double play, after which Heim delivered a two-run single.

Alonso led off the eighth with a single and Stewart followed with another homer one out later.

—Field Level Media