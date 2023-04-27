Mets give up lead, then rally past Nats to halt skid

Jeff McNeil scored the New York Mets' first run Thursday night and delivered the go-ahead hit in the eighth inning as the Mets came back to beat the visiting Washington Nationals 9-8

The Mets snapped a season-high four-game losing streak. The Nationals finished 4-2 on a road trip to Minnesota and New York

C.J. Abrams hit a grand slam with one out in the top of the eighth to put the Nationals ahead 8-7, but the Mets rallied quickly in the bottom of the inning

Mason Thompson (2-2) gave up a leadoff single to Starling Marte, who swiped second. Francisco Lindor sent Marte to third with a long fly out to center and Marte scored on Pete Alonso's double.

McNeil followed with his first triple of the season, plating Alonso with the eventual winning run.

Brooks Raley (1-0) earned the win despite giving up Abrams' grand slam. David Robertson struck out two in a 1-2-3 ninth to record his fifth save.

Brett Baty homered and collected a career-high three hits while Francisco Lindor had three RBIs for the Mets. Alonso had two RBIs. Mark Canha had a sacrifice fly and Daniel Vogelbach added a run-scoring single

Alex Call hit a homer in the third inning for the Nationals while Luis Garcia (pinch-hit single) and Victor Robles (fielder's choice) had RBIs in the sixth

The Nats took advantage of wildness by Mets relievers Tommy Hunter and Raley to go ahead in the eighth

Hunter plunked the first two batters, Keibert Ruiz and Lane Thomas, before Lindor misplayed a potential double play ball by Stone Garrett. Raley entered and got Garcia to hit a sacrifice fly, but he then hit Robles before giving up Abrams' grand slam.

Mets starter Joey Lucchesi gave up three runs on five hits and two walks while striking out three over 5 1/3 innings. Nationals starter Trevor Williams gave up four runs on nine hits and two walks while striking out four over five innings

--Field Level Media