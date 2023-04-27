Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
MLB

Mets give up lead, then rally past Nats to halt skid

By
Field Level Media
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Apr 27, 2023; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets third baseman Brett Baty (22) hits a single in the second inning against the Washington Nationals at Citi Field.
Apr 27, 2023; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets third baseman Brett Baty (22) hits a single in the second inning against the Washington Nationals at Citi Field.
Image: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

Jeff McNeil scored the New York Mets' first run Thursday night and delivered the go-ahead hit in the eighth inning as the Mets came back to beat the visiting Washington Nationals 9-8

Watch
The end is nigh for the Clippers Kawhi & PG era | Keep it a Buck(et)
Who asked for a Charles Barkley & Gayle King CNN show? NOBODY! | The SEO Show
Wednesday 3:18PM
Are you sick of talking about Aaron Rodgers yet? | Agree to Disagree
Tuesday 5:18PM

The Mets snapped a season-high four-game losing streak. The Nationals finished 4-2 on a road trip to Minnesota and New York

Advertisement

C.J. Abrams hit a grand slam with one out in the top of the eighth to put the Nationals ahead 8-7, but the Mets rallied quickly in the bottom of the inning

Mason Thompson (2-2) gave up a leadoff single to Starling Marte, who swiped second. Francisco Lindor sent Marte to third with a long fly out to center and Marte scored on Pete Alonso's double.

Top Image
Tout Image
44% off
Roc Inflatable SUP Paddle Board Bundle

Roc Inflatable SUP Paddle Board Bundle

Summer's a' comin'
Comes with everything you need like the pump and a separate waterproof dry bag to keep your valuables in like your keys or phone while on the water

Advertisement

McNeil followed with his first triple of the season, plating Alonso with the eventual winning run.

Brooks Raley (1-0) earned the win despite giving up Abrams' grand slam. David Robertson struck out two in a 1-2-3 ninth to record his fifth save.

Advertisement

Brett Baty homered and collected a career-high three hits while Francisco Lindor had three RBIs for the Mets. Alonso had two RBIs. Mark Canha had a sacrifice fly and Daniel Vogelbach added a run-scoring single

Alex Call hit a homer in the third inning for the Nationals while Luis Garcia (pinch-hit single) and Victor Robles (fielder's choice) had RBIs in the sixth

Advertisement

The Nats took advantage of wildness by Mets relievers Tommy Hunter and Raley to go ahead in the eighth

Hunter plunked the first two batters, Keibert Ruiz and Lane Thomas, before Lindor misplayed a potential double play ball by Stone Garrett. Raley entered and got Garcia to hit a sacrifice fly, but he then hit Robles before giving up Abrams' grand slam.

Advertisement

Mets starter Joey Lucchesi gave up three runs on five hits and two walks while striking out three over 5 1/3 innings. Nationals starter Trevor Williams gave up four runs on nine hits and two walks while striking out four over five innings

--Field Level Media