Mets hang on to edge Cubs

Jeff McNeil hit the tiebreaking homer leading off the sixth inning Wednesday night for the host New York Mets, who held off a ninth-inning rally by the Chicago Cubs to earn a 4-3 win in the rubber game of a three-game series

Pete Alonso remained hot with a two-run homer for the Mets, who earned their first series win since taking three of four from the visiting Washington Nationals July 27-30. New York then lost six straight following a trade deadline selloff that included Justin Verlander being dealt to the Houston Astros

Alonso has nine homers in his last 15 games

Jonathan Arauz had an RBI single later in the sixth for the Mets

Seiya Suzuki finished a double shy of the cycle and homered leading off the ninth for the Cubs, who lost a series for just the second time since the All-Star break

Christopher Morel hit a leadoff homer in the first while Suzuki scored on a passed ball after tripling in the second

After Suzuki homered against Adam Ottavino, the Mets' right-hander gave up a single to Jeimer Candelario and committed a balk -- via a third pickoff throw to first -- before walking Mike Tauchman. Pinch-hitter Nick Madrigal advanced the runners with a bunt against Phil Bickford, who struck out Morel and walked Nico Hoerner before striking out Ian Happ to earn his first save of the season and the second of his career

Bickford's fireman act capped an evening in which five relievers combined for six innings of one-run ball in relief of David Peterson. Grant Hartwig (4-1), the first pitcher out of the bullpen, earned the win by allowing one hit over 2 1/3 innings

Hayden Wesneski (2-4) gave up two runs in the sixth without retiring a batter for the Cubs

Peterson gave up two runs on four hits and two walks while striking out five over 3 2/3 innings. Cubs starter Kyle Hendricks allowed two runs on five hits and two walks while striking out six over five innings

