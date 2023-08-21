Mets keep rolling, crush Braves

Francisco Lindor hit a three-run homer, one of three long balls by New York, and the visiting Mets defeated the Atlanta Braves 10-4 on Monday in the opener of a three-game series.

Lindor's home run, his 23rd of the season, was a line drive off reliever Brad Hand in the sixth inning and gave the Mets a six-run lead. Lindor went 2-for-5 to extend his hitting streak to eight games while leading the 14-hit attack that helped the Mets win for the fifth time in six games.

The Mets also got home runs in the second inning from DJ Stewart and Rafael Ortega. Stewart clubbed a solo shot for his sixth homer of the season, while Ortega went deep for the first time this year with a two-run blast.

New York had four others join Lindor with multiple hits — Jeff McNeil with three and Brandon Nimmo, Pete Alonso and Stewart with two apiece.

Atlanta led 4-3 after four innings. Marcell Ozuna hit a pair of solo home runs, his 25th and 26th homers, and Michael Harris II drove in two runs with a double.

But New York responded by scoring four runs in the fifth inning to regain the lead. McNeil, Alonso and Daniel Vogelbach had consecutive RBI singles. Stewart followed with a safety squeeze that scored Alonso.

New York starter David Peterson pitched 4 2/3 innings and gave up four runs on seven hits with two walks and four strikeouts. Phil Bickford (3-4) pitched the next 1 1/3 innings, did not allow a run and fanned three. Sam Coonrod, Adam Ottavino and Drew Smith finished the game with one scoreless inning apiece.

Atlanta starter Allan Winans (1-1), who threw seven shutout innings against the Mets in his previous big-league start, did not have the same success on Monday. He pitched 4 1/3 innings and allowed seven runs on nine hits with one walk and four strikeouts.

The win was New York's first in Atlanta this season. The Braves lead the season series 8-3.

—Field Level Media