Mets LHP Jose Quintana sustains rib stress fracture

We may earn a commission from links on this page.

New York Mets left-hander Jose Quintana sustained a small stress fracture in the left side of his ribcage, the team announced Monday.

Quintana went one inning in New York's 7-1 spring training victory over the St. Louis Cardinals on Sunday before exiting the contest complaining about tightness on his side. He also announced that he would be withdrawing from the World Baseball Classic, where he was supposed to play for Colombia.

The Mets are unsure how long they will be without Quintana, who was headed to New York for additional tests.

Advertisement

Quintana, 34, signed a two-year, $26 million deal with the Mets in December after going 6-7 with a 2.93 ERA in a combined 32 starts with the Pittsburgh Pirates and the Cardinals last season.

In 11 major league seasons, Quintana has posted an 89-87 record with a 3.75 ERA in 315 appearances (289 starts), striking out 1,532 batters in 1,723 2/3 innings. He has spent time with the Chicago White Sox (2012-17), Chicago Cubs (2017-20), Los Angeles Angels (2021) and San Francisco Giants (2021) in addition to his stints with Pittsburgh and St. Louis last year.

G/O Media may get a commission 98% Off The 2023 Complete Python Certification Bootcamp Bundle Comes with twelve different courses comprised of a huge number of lessons, and each one will help you learn more about Python itself, and can be accessed when you want and as often as you want forever, making it ideal for learning a new skill. Buy for $40 from StackSocial Advertisement

--Field Level Media