Mets minor leaguer Cristopher Larez suspended 56 games for PED

Jul 13, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; A detailed view of a New York Mets hat and glove in the dugout against the Atlanta Braves in the eighth inning at Truist Park.
New York Mets minor league infielder Cristopher Larez received a 56-game suspension without pay on Monday for violating baseball's performance-enhancing substance policy.

Larez tested positive for Boldenone, a steroid, according to a release from the office of MLB commissioner Rob Manfred.

Larez is a 17-year-old from Venezuela who signed with the Mets as an international free agent earlier this year. He has so far played 24 games for the club's Dominican Summer League affiliate.

