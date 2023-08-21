Mets minor leaguer Cristopher Larez suspended 56 games for PED

New York Mets minor league infielder Cristopher Larez received a 56-game suspension without pay on Monday for violating baseball's performance-enhancing substance policy.

Larez tested positive for Boldenone, a steroid, according to a release from the office of MLB commissioner Rob Manfred.

Larez is a 17-year-old from Venezuela who signed with the Mets as an international free agent earlier this year. He has so far played 24 games for the club's Dominican Summer League affiliate.

