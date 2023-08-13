Mets nip Braves to avoid four-game sweep

Kodai Senga survived a rocky first inning to toss six solid frames and earn the win Sunday night for the host New York Mets, who salvaged the finale of a four-game series by edging the Atlanta Braves 7-6

The Mets improved to 3-10 this month. The Braves finished 6-5 on an 11-game road trip

Advertisement

Senga (9-6) gave up three runs on four hits and two walks while striking out seven over six innings. He retired 13 straight following Marcell Ozuna's three-run double and 17 of the final 19 batters he faced

Rafael Ortega had three hits, including a two-run single to cap a fifth inning in which the Mets scored six times while sending 10 batters to the plate. Jeff McNeil was 3-for-5 with an RBI. Francisco Lindor, Omar Narvaez, Mark Vientos and DJ Stewart were all credited with RBIs in the sixth

Advertisement Advertisement

Sean Murphy homered in the seventh and Matt Olson added a two-run shot in the eighth for the Braves before Adam Ottavino recorded his seventh save with a 1-2-3 ninth

Braves starter Yonny Chirinos (5-5) allowed six runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out five over 4 2/3 innings

Advertisement

The Braves raced out to a quick lead against Senga. Ronald Acuna Jr. led off with a single and stole second before Ozzie Albies drew a walk. Acuna went to third when Albies was forced on Austin Riley's grounder and Olson walked to load the bases before the three baserunners scored on Ozuna's double

The Mets began inching back in the third. Ortega hit a leadoff single and Francisco Lindor was hit by a pitch with one out before Ortega scored on McNeil's second single

Advertisement

Ortega opened the fifth with a single, went to third on Brandon Nimmo's single and scored when Nimmo was forced on Lindor's grounder. McNeil singled again and Lindor was forced on Pete Alonso's grounder to third before Chirinos walked Daniel Vogelbach to load the bases and issued a run-scoring free pass to Narvaez

Collin McHugh entered and walked Vientos to score Alonso with the go-ahead run, Vogelbach scored when Murphy was called for catcher's interference with Stewart at the plate. Ortega followed with a two-run single

Advertisement

Murphy greeted Grant Hartwig with a homer, his 20th of the season. Austin Riley doubled with one out in the eighth before Olson's 43rd round-tripper

--Field Level Medi