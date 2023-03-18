Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
MLB

Mets OF Brandon Nimmo uncertain for Opening Day

Field Level Media
Mar 17, 2023; Port St. Lucie, Florida, USA; New York Mets center fielder Brandon Nimmo (9) walks back to the dugout with the assistance of manager Buck Showalter (11) and a trainer in the fifth inning against the Miami Marlins at Clover Park.
Image: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports

Brandon Nimmo's status for Opening Day is up in the air with the New York Mets outfielder nursing a right knee and ankle strain.

Nimmo is being listed as week-to-week by the Mets, with the season opener set for March 30 on the road against the Miami Marlins.

Injuries have been a concern for New York this spring. Closer Edwin Diaz already has been lost for the season after a knee injury that occurred while he was celebrating a victory by Puerto Rico in the World Baseball Classis. Left-hander Jose Quintana is out indefinitely with a rib injury.

Nimmo, who turns 30 on March 27, batted .274 with an .800 OPS last season and had 16 home runs with a career-high 64 RBIs to go along with a National League-best seven triples. He is a .269 career hitter in seven seasons with the Mets and has 63 home runs with 213 RBIs.

The Mets signed Nimmo to an eight-year, $162 million contract extension this past offseason.

--Field Level Media

