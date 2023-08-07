Mets option Brett Baty to Triple-A, move Starling Marte (groin) to IL

Every day seems to be getting worse for the New York Mets

The Mets announced Monday they have optioned former top prospect Brett Baty to Triple-A Syracuse and placed outfielder Starling Marte (groin) on the 10-day injured list

Baty, 23, has cooled off from his hot start and is batting .216 with seven homers and 27 RBIs in 86 games played. He has struck out eight times in the last six games and hasn't gotten a hit since July 30

The Mets called Baty up in early April, and he came into the season as one of the top youngsters in all of baseball after being drafted 12th overall in 2019. He now goes back to Syracuse, where he appeared in nine games earlier in the season and batted .400 while hitting five homers

Marte has appeared in two games since coming off the IL for migraine issues. Marte received double groin surgery in September and is clearly still struggling

Marte, 34, is in his second year with the Mets and coming off an All-Star campaign in his first. In 86 games this season, he's batting .248 with five home runs and 28 RBIs

In corresponding moves, the Mets called up infielder Jonathan Arauz and outfielder Abraham Almonte from Triple-A

Arauz, 25, has already appeared in two games for the Mets this season and has collected just one hit. He has spent most of this season with Syracuse, where he has appeared in 95 games and is hitting .244 with 14 home runs and 49 RBIs

Almonte, 34, appeared in 15 games last season for the Boston Red Sox, hitting .257 with just one home run on nine hits

--Field Level Medi