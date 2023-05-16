The New York Mets sent down left-handed starter David Peterson to Triple-A Syracuse on Tuesday after another woeful performance
In a corresponding move, the Mets called up LHP Josh Walker, who is set to make his major league debut
Peterson, 27, is 1-8 with an 8.08 ERA in eight starts this season, including an outing Monday against the Washington Nationals when he gave up six runs in five innings . He has a 1.744 WHIP and leads the National League in earned runs allowed (35).
Walker, 28, is 2-0 with a 0.68 ERA in nine relief appearances at Syracuse. He was selected in the 37th round of the 2017 draft and is in his sixth minor league season.
--Field Level Media