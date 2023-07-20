Mets place OF Starling Marte (migraines) on 10-day IL

The New York Mets placed right fielder Starling Marte on the 10-day injured list Thursday due to migraines

The designation is retroactive to Monday and no corresponding roster move was immediately announced.

Marte, 34, is hitting .254 with five home runs, 28 RBIs and 28 stolen bases in 84 games this season.

The two-time All-Star is a career .287 hitter with 147 homers and 593 RBIs in 1,336 games over 12 seasons with the Pittsburgh Pirates, Arizona Diamondbacks, Miami Marlins, Oakland Athletics and Mets

The transaction was announced during Thursday's game with the visiting Chicago White Sox. Mets manager Buck Showalter had said before the game that he received "nothing but good news" about Marte's evaluation with specialists on Wednesday and expected "to hear that he's available today," per amNY.com

Instead, he missed his fourth game of the Mets' last five. Mark Canha started in right field

--Field Level Media