Francisco Lindor hit a walk-off RBI single with two outs in the 10th inning Friday night as the New York Mets came back to edge the visiting Cleveland Guardians, 10-9, in the opener of a three-game series

Pete Alonso tied the score with a grand slam in the seventh for the Mets, who overcame a 5-0 fifth-inning deficit

Gabriel Arias delivered a two-run, one-out homer in the top of the 10th before Mark Vientos' one-out single in the bottom half scored automatic runner Brett Baty.

Pinch-runner Eduardo Escobar stole second and scored on a two-out single by Francisco Alvarez, who went to third on a single by Brandon Nimmo before Lindor singled on the first pitch against Emmanuel Clase (1-4).

Drew Smith (3-1) threw the top of the 10th for the Mets

Prior to Alonso's grand slam, Brett Baty had two hits, including a homer, for the Mets. Alvarez also homered while Jeff McNeil laced a run-scoring single

Josh Naylor finished with five RBIs via a three-run homer and a two-run single among his three hits for the Guardians. Cam Gallagher (second inning) and Amed Rosario (fifth inning) added RBI singles for Cleveland

The Guardians went ahead immediately against Carlos Carrasco, who missed the previous month with right elbow inflammation. Rosario singled with one out and Jose Ramirez walked before Naylor homered to right

Cleveland extended the lead in the second, when Myles Straw led off with a double, took third on a groundout by Will Brennan and scored on Gallagher's single.

The Guardians built a fifth run in the fifth. Brennan drew a leadoff walk, stole second, went to third on a groundout by Steven Kwan and scored on Rosario's single

Guardians starter Cal Quantrill gave up just one hit before Alvarez homered with one out in the fifth. Francisco Lindor doubled with two outs and scored on McNeil's single

Baty homered leading off the sixth, with his fourth of the season making it 5-3.

Naylor delivered a two-run, two-out single in the top of the seventh, but the Mets loaded the bases with none out against Sam Hentges in the bottom half before Alonso homered off James Karinchak

Quantrill allowed three runs on six hits and no walks while striking out six over 5 2/3 innings. Carrasco, opposing his former team for the first time, allowed five runs on five hits and two walks while striking out three over five innings.

--Field Level Media