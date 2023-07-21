Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
MLB

Mets-Red Sox game suspended in 4th, will resume Saturday

By
Field Level Media
Jul 21, 2023; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; New York Mets center fielder Brandon Nimmo (9) hits a two-run home run during the third inning against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park.
Image: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

Friday night's game between the Boston Red Sox and visiting New York Mets was suspended because of wet playing conditions with one out in the bottom of the fourth inning and the Mets leading 4-3

The game was suspended following a two-hour weather delay and will resume Saturday at 2:20 p.m. local time. Game 2 of the three-game series was scheduled for Saturday at 4:10 p.m., but has been moved to a 7:10 start time.

The Red Sox led 3-0 until the Mets received two-run home runs from Brandon Nimmo and Daniel Vogelbach. Nimmo's home run, his 15th of the season, sliced Boston's lead to 3-2 in the third, and Vogelbach's sixth home run of the season put the Mets in front 4-3 in the fourth

Both home runs came against Red Sox starting pitcher Kutter Crawford, who surrendered four hits in four innings. He struck out two and didn't walk a batter

New York starter Kodai Senga gave up three runs and three hits, struck out three and walked one in 3 1/3 innings.

The Red Sox took a 1-0 lead when Jarren Duran scored from third on Justin Turner's groundout in the first, and led 3-0 after Yu Chang's two-run double drove in Connor Wong and Triston Casas in the third

The Mets called up first baseman/third baseman Mark Vientos from Triple-A Syracuse before Friday's game. Vientos replaced outfielder Starling Marte on the roster. Marte was placed on the 10-day injured list Thursday because of migraine headaches

Vientos played in 16 games for the Mets earlier this season

--Field Level Media