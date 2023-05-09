Mets RHP Max Scherzer (neck) scratched from start

New York Mets right-hander Max Scherzer was scratched from his start Tuesday night in Cincinnati with neck spasms

The Mets recalled left-hander David Peterson to make the spot start against the Reds

In a corresponding move, the Mets placed right-hander Jimmy Yacabonis on the 15-day injured list with a left quad strain. The move is retroactive to Monday

Scherzer has pitched just once since April 19, an outing of 3 1/3 innings last Wednesday in Detroit. Scherzer served a 10-game suspension in between.

He is 2-2 with a 5.56 ERA in five starts this season.

Peterson is 1-4 with a 7.34 ERA in six starts.

Yacabonis is 2-1 with a 9.00 ERA in five relief appearances.

--Field Level Media