Mets-Tigers postponed; doubleheader Wednesday

By
Field Level Media
May 2, 2023; Detroit, Michigan, USA; A general view of Comerica Park during a rain delay before a game between the New York Mets and Detroit Tigers.
Image: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

The opener of the host Detroit Tigers' three-game series against the New York Mets was rained out Tuesday night

The start of the game was delayed more than an hour before officials made the decision to postpone. Instead, the Tigers and Mets will play a split doubleheader on Wednesday, with first pitches scheduled for 1:40 and 6:40 p.m. ET

Changes to the projected starting pitchers were not yet known. The Mets were planning to start left-hander Joey Lucchesi Tuesday before bringing back ace Max Scherzer from a 10-game suspension Wednesday and giving Justin Verlander his team debut on Thursday

The Tigers planned to start right-hander Michael Lorenzen on Tuesday

This is already the fourth postponement for both clubs on the young season. Before coming to Detroit, the Mets had both Saturday and Sunday washed out and played a Monday doubleheader at home against Atlanta. They also had their would-be home opener April 6 against Miami postponed

The Tigers have had rough weather in Detroit all season, with games April 16, 17 and 28 rescheduled

--Field Level Media