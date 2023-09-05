NCAA

Miami earns commitment from 4-star SG Austin Swartz

By
Field Level Media
Apr 1, 2023; Houston, TX, USA; Miami (Fl) Hurricanes head coach Jim Larranaga instructs his team against the Connecticut Huskies during the first half in the semifinals of the Final Four of the 2023 NCAA Tournament at NRG Stadium.
Image: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Austin Swartz, a four-star shooting guard prospect in the Class of 2024, committed to Miami on Tuesday.

The native of Concord, N.C., chose the Hurricanes over Clemson and had offers from the likes of Indiana, Notre Dame and UConn.

Swartz, listed at 6-foot-4 and 180 pounds, is ranked the No. 44 overall prospect in the class by the 247Sports composite rankings. He comes in at No. 8 among shooting guards.

"When I went up there it checked all my boxes," Swartz told 247Sports. "It checked the academic box, the basketball box and the coaching box. Coach L (Jim Larranaga) is the type of coach I want to play for."

Swartz is the first commitment of the recruiting cycle for Larranaga and the Hurricanes, who went to the Final Four last spring and the Elite Eight in 2022.

—Field Level Media