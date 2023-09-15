NCAA

Miami lands five-star DE Armondo Blount

Sep 30, 2021; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; A general view of a Miami Hurricanes helmet in the end zone prior to the game between the Miami Hurricanes and the Virginia Cavaliers at Hard Rock Stadium.
Image: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Five-star defensive end prospect Armondo Blount gave his commitment on Thursday to the University of Miami in his hometown.

Blount is currently part of the Class of 2025, but multiple media reports indicated that he might reclassify to the Class of 2024.

He chose Miami over Florida State, Southern California, Ohio State and Oklahoma.

Blount, who is 6-foot-3, 250 pounds, currently starts for Miami Central High, and he is considered the fifth-best prospect in the Class of 2025 according to the 247 Sports Composite index. He is rated the No. 2 defensive lineman in his class and the top prospect from Florida.

Blount attended the Hurricanes' 48-33 home win over then-No. 23 Texas A&M last Saturday. On Thursday, Miami improved to 3-0 with a 48-7 home rout of Bethune-Cookman.

Before moving to Miami Central this year, Blount played for Dillard High School in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. He had 16 sacks last season and has three through two games this season, according to The Athletic.

—Field Level Media