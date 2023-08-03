Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
MLB

Michael Lorenzen dazzles in debut, helps Phillies jolt Marlins

By
Field Level Media
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Aug 3, 2023; Miami, Florida, USA; Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Michael Lorenzen (22) pitches against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot Park.
Aug 3, 2023; Miami, Florida, USA; Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Michael Lorenzen (22) pitches against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot Park.
Image: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports

Michael Lorenzen logged eight strong innings in his team debut to guide the visiting Philadelphia Phillies to a 4-2 victory over the Miami Marlins on Thursday afternoon

Watch
Being part of the Miracle on Ice | Alex Edelman's Ultimate Sports Fantasy
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
Playing with Reggie Jackson | Chef Joe Bastianich
Thursday 4:04PM
Colts owner Jim Irsay chooses orca over RB
Thursday 2:53PM

Lorenzen (6-7), who was acquired from the Detroit Tigers on Tuesday prior to the trade deadline, gave up two runs on six hits. He walked one and struck out five while matching the longest outing by a Philadelphia starter this season

Advertisement

Seranthony Dominguez worked around a leadoff single in the ninth to pick up his second save of the season

J.T. Realmuto belted a two-run homer and Bryce Harper added a pair of hits for the Phillies, who took three of four games in the series

Advertisement
Advertisement

Bryan De La Cruz hit a solo home run and Jazz Chisholm Jr. had an RBI double for Miami, which fell to 5-5 against Philadelphia this season. De La Cruz and Chisholm finished with two hits apiece

Nick Castellanos led off the second with a walk and, one out later, Realmuto ripped his 13th homer of the season to open the scoring

Miami halved its deficit in the fourth after Chisholm sent an RBI double into the left-center-field gap

Neither team struck again until the seventh inning, when the Phillies looked poised to blow the game open

Advertisement

Harper and Castellanos singled and Bryson Stott walked to open the inning, loading the bases with no outs. A.J. Puk came on for Marlins starter Johnny Cueto and induced Realmuto to ground into a force that erased Harper at home, but Brandon Marsh followed with a two-run single

However, Puk buckled down, getting Trea Turner to fly out before striking out Rodolfo Castro to avoid further damage

Advertisement

Cueto (0-3) allowed four runs on five hits in six-plus innings. He walked two and fanned four

De La Cruz pulled Miami within 4-2 in the bottom half of the seventh with his solo shot to center. It was his 15th homer of the season

Advertisement

--Field Level Medi