Michael Winger has been named president of Monumental Basketball, the organization's founder and CEO Ted Leonsis announced Thursday.

Winger, who has served as the Los Angeles Clippers' general manager since 2017, will report directly to Leonsis. He will oversee all aspects of operations for the Washington Wizards of the NBA, Washington Mystics of the WNBA and Capital City Go-Go of the NBA G League

"Michael's vast experience and broad range of executive-level skills will provide stability, accountability and leadership for all of our basketball franchises," Leonsis said. "His influence on helping to restore and sustain excellence at three different teams aligns with our goal of building championship contenders while his collaborative approach supports our shared services structure."

Winger replaces Tommy Sheppard as the chief basketball decision-maker for the Wizards

Winger also had front office roles with the Oklahoma City Thunder and Cleveland Cavaliers.

"I am honored to lead Monumental Basketball, with all three teams standing as proud representations of a unique and powerful region that has shown loyalty and patience throughout various levels of success," Winger said. "There is much work to do, but I am confident we can build our programs on sustainable principles that will underscore all of our decisions, re-establishing the prestige and status that we can celebrate with our deserving fans."

Winger's first order of business is joining Leonsis in a search for a lead executive for the Wizards. Per the release, that position will also oversee the Go-Go and report directly to Winger along with Mystics general manager Mike Thibault

--Field Level Media