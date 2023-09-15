Michigan coach Juwan Howard recovering from heart procedure

Michigan coach Juwan Howard underwent a heart procedure Friday to address an aortic aneurysm and repair Howard's aortic valve.

Howard's surgeon said Howard should fully recover in six to 12 weeks and could return to his regular duties leading the program in four to six weeks, Michigan basketball said in a release.

Phil Martelli will be the Wolverines' interim head coach while Howard is out. The former longtime coach at Saint Joseph's previously served as an interim coach when Howard served a five-game suspension at the conclusion of the 2021-22 regular season.

Michigan's season begins more than seven weeks from Friday with a home game against UNC Asheville on Nov. 7. The Wolverines also will play an exhibition against Division II Northwood on Nov. 3.

Howard, 50, is entering his fifth season coaching his alma mater. The Wolverines made the Elite Eight in the 2021 NCAA Tournament and the Sweet 16 in 2022 before settling for the NIT last year. Howard is 79-48 as Michigan's head coach.

"I feel so grateful and blessed that this surgery was performed at University of Michigan Health. ... I am going to work very hard in my rehabilitation to be stronger than ever by the time our upcoming season is upon us," Howard said in a statement.

Howard played at Michigan from 1991-94 when he was one of the stars of the famed Fab Five teams.

—Field Level Media