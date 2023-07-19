Mickey Moniak, Patrick Sandoval drive Angels past Yankees

Mickey Moniak went 3-for-4 and drove in three runs, and left-hander Patrick Sandoval pitched 7 1/3 innings of two-hit ball to lead the Los Angeles Angels to a 5-1 victory over the visiting New York Yankees on Tuesday in Anaheim, Calif

Yankees right-hander Domingo German was pitching with fresh memories of throwing just the 24th perfect game in MLB history on June 28. But this time, German's perfect-game bid lasted just two pitches until Angels leadoff man Zach Neto punched a broken-bat single into right field

German's shutout lasted just two more batters. Moniak - the first overall pick of the 2016 draft who is becoming a breakout star for the Angels this season - crushed a fastball 413 feet into the right-field bleachers for his 11th home run and a 2-0 Angels lead

Sandoval had been the losing pitcher in six of his last eight starts, with opponents teeing off on his off-speed stuff, which he throws 70 percent of the time.

The Yankees got a run back in the third when Gleyber Torres turned on an elevated breaking ball from Sandoval for a 404-foot homer inside the left-field foul pole

But German lost control in the third as he walked the bases loaded and the Angels took a 3-1 lead when Michael Stefanic scampered home to score on German's wild pitch to the backstop

Sandoval settled in after Torres' homer and retired the next nine Yankees. He struck out the side in the fifth

The Angels padded their lead in the bottom of the fifth when Shohei Ohtani laced a 110 mph liner into the right-field corner for his MLB-best seventh triple of the year, driving in Neto. Moniak then ripped a single through the right side of the Yankees' drawn-in infield to score Ohtani for a 5-1 lead

Sandoval (5-7) threw 99 pitches, struck out seven against three walks, and got 13 ground-ball outs before handing the ball over to relievers Jacob Webb and Carlos Estevez to finish up.

German (5-6) was charged with five earned runs on four hits and three walks despite nine strikeouts.

The Angels guaranteed their first series win since early June, when they took four straight series, and climbed back to the .500 mark after going 3-11 since June 27

--Field Level Media