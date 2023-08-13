Miguel Rojas, Julio Urias help Dodgers finish 4-game sweep of Rockies

Julio Urias tied a career high with 12 strikeouts and Miguel Rojas drove in four runs, including a go-ahead home run, as the Los Angeles Dodgers finished off a four-game sweep of the visiting Colorado Rockies with an 8-3 victory Sunday

Mookie Betts had a two-run double as the Dodgers won their season-high eighth consecutive game. Los Angeles also has won 12 of their last 13 and is a baseball-best 20-8 in the second half

Urias (10-6) gave up three runs on four hits over seven innings with no walks and 12 strikeouts as he won his third consecutive start

Alan Trejo hit a two-run home run for the Rockies while right-hander Kyle Freeland (4-13) saw his winless streak extend to 14 consecutive starts. Freeland moved into a tie for the major league lead in losses

The Rockies finished 3-7 on a 10-game road trip after earning a series win in their first stop at St. Louis

The Dodgers took a 1-0 lead in the second inning on a single from Max Muncy and made it 2-0 on Rojas' infield fly to second base that Colorado's Brendan Rodgers lost in the sun

Los Angeles had runners on first and second with two outs in the second when Betts ripped a line drive to left field. The Rockies' Jurickson Profar made the catch on the run and slammed into the left-field wall, leaving the game with a twisted left knee

Cole Tucker pulled the Rockies within a run in the third inning with an RBI single before the Dodgers' Amed Rosario made it a 3-1 advantage on an RBI single

Colorado tied it 3-3 in the fourth inning on Trejo's second home run of the season to bring home Elias Diaz

Rojas's home run in the fourth inning put the Dodgers in front for good. It was his second home run of the season, both in his past 12 games

Los Angeles put the game away in the sixth inning, getting a sacrifice fly from Rojas for a run before Betts followed with his two-run double. Rojas had a second run-scoring sacrifice fly in the eighth

